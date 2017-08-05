Warriors assistant coach Stacey Jones says his side have to "take a good look in the mirror" after tonight's loss to last-placed Knights.

The Auckland club were outplayed in every aspect as they slumped to a fifth straight defeat, allowing Newcastle to win consecutive games for the first time since 2015.

The Warriors had little to play for but pride, given their finals hopes had already all but evaporated, but they were unable to secure an ounce of that across 80 insipid minutes.

And Jones said saving some face would remain the focus in the final four weeks of the season, owing their fans a performance of character before their campaign ends.

"We've got a lot to play for," he told Radio Sport. "We've got players who are playing for their futures and there's a lot of disappointed people out there who support this club. We owe it to them, we owe it to everyone involved.

"We've got to really take a good look in the mirror at ourselves - everyone does - and see where we can get better. We've got four games to go and we really need to try and find something.

"There's a group of men and they're the only ones who can turn it around. We've got to start doing it straight away."

Jones thought the Warriors played completely bereft of confidence last night, their self-belief drained during their slide down the NRL ladder. Which meant, once the Knights stormed to an early 12-0 lead, the visitors never threatened to mount a revival.

"Our start to the game was really disappointing and, when you're a team that is down on a bit of confidence, the start is really important," Jones said. "We were just lacking a lot of conviction at the moment, within what we're doing.

"Obviously confidence is an issue with this team at the moment and we've got to try and find some. It's very frustrating and disappointing."