The Big Opal has unfinished business at Riccarton and the Kevin Myers-trained jumper is in exactly the right order to seal the deal in seven days' time.

The Storm Creek gelding went into last year's Grand National Steeplechase as a warm favourite off the back of his win in the Koral Steeplechase, but only for rider Matt Gillies to lose his irons 1200 metres from home and they subsequently parted company at the final fence.

The Big Opal, with Shaun Fannin replacing a side-lined Gillies, will again start at short odds in next weekend's Racecourse Hotel & Motor Lodge-sponsored feature after he was untroubled yesterday to defend his NZI Koral title.

"He measured his fences well and relaxed and got into a good rhythm so it's all looking good," Fannin said.

Advertisement

"He makes up a lot of ground at his fences and he's got that flat speed to increase the tempo and push the issue when we need him to."

The Big Opal coasted in front and when Fannin urged him along 800 metres from home they quickly had their rivals under pressure.

They were well clear over the final two flights to cruise to the line with five and a half lengths to spare from Kina Win with Tai Ho third.

"He's had a different preparation to last year and he can be quite a bullish horse, but he settled nicely in front today," Fannin said.

Meanwhile, Go Go Gonzo will cap his quick rise through the jumping ranks with a crack at one of the country's most sought after prizes on Wednesday.

He was a dominant winner of Yesterday's Racecourse Hotel Sydenham Hurdles at Riccarton with a performance that left owner-trainer Sean Cameron with no choice but to give the eight-year-old his chance in the Hospitality NZ Canterbury Grand National Hurdles.

"He's only in his first year of jumping and he's come a long way in a short time, but we've got to have a go now," he said.

Go Go Gonzo took top honours in the Sydenham by a widening eight and a half lengths from Heistheone with last year's winner Ngario, who then also went on to claim the National, a disappointing third after a cosy run.

- NZ Racing Desk