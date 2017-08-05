The 25th edition of the greatest sports league in the world gets under way next Saturday (NZ time).

Forget the NBA, NFL or Major League Baseball - no domestic competition provokes more interest worldwide than the English Premier League. It might not be the best quality football (La Liga probably retains that accolade) but nothing matches the EPL for drama, storylines, action and tribal rivalry.

That, and the history embedded in British football which has made most of the competing clubs household names across the globe, from Beijing to Bogota to Budapest.

And it's not just the big teams. You'll find supporters of Stoke, Swansea or Southampton tucked away in random corners of Asia, Africa and South America.

Advertisement

This season could be one of the best yet, and it's unlikely Chelsea's relative canter to the 2016-17 title will be repeated. It will be much closer.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are still favourites in many eyes, and Antonio Conte proved his tactical acumen last year. But Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic will be hard to replace and Champions League demands will add pressure.

Manchester City should be much improved on last season, as you would expect from more than 200 million of spending. Manager Pep Guardiola has had a season to refine his strategies and the Sky Blues boast the deepest squad in the league.

Manchester United have been tipped for the title by some pundits, which would be a quantum leap from their stuttering efforts last year.

Manager Jose Mourinho will need to deliver significantly more, though Europa League success eased some pressure. It's hard to see a repeat of their stumbles at Old Trafford and Matic is a good buy.

Romelu Lukaku is a proven scorer but does he have that touch of extra quality needed for a title pursuit? Much depends on Paul Pogba, who was underwhelming last year, reminding a little of Juan Sebastian Veron as he failed to live up to his price tag in a United shirt.

Spurs have been the best side in England across the past two seasons, with last season's run built on an extraordinary home record, which surely can't be replicated at Wembley. Expect Harry Kane to continue his reign at the top of the scoring charts but their progress will depend on their main men remaining injury free, as they don't have the depth of the other big clubs.

If Jurgen Klopp can sort out Liverpool's erratic defence, get the best out of Dominic Solanke and keep Philippe Coutinho, then a long-awaited title could be possible.

Arsene Wenger has something to prove at Arsenal, after narrowly avoiding the axe last year, and faces the strange prospect of no Champions League football for the first time in two decades, while the impact of Wayne Rooney at Goodison Park will be closely watched.

Winston Reid's West Ham will surely improve on last season, having adjusted to life at London's Olympic Stadium, and Javier Hernandez looks an astute buy.

As always, the battle to survive will be as compelling as the race for the title. Among the promoted sides, Newcastle should re-establish themselves without fuss but Brighton and Huddersfield's time in the top flight could be brief. Crystal Palace, Swansea, Watford and Burnley might also struggle.