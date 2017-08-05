Anthony Hudson is open to another term in charge of the All Whites, regardless of when the current cycle comes to an end.

New Zealand's 2018 World Cup hopes will come into focus beginning next month, with the Oceania playoff against the Solomon Islands.

If the All Whites advance, they will face a death-or-glory assignment against the fifth-placed South American team in November, as the final passage to Russia.

It had been assumed Hudson wouldn't seek a new contract at the end of his current contract but the 36-year-old says that's not the case.

Advertisement

"Hand on my heart, until I am told not to carry on, I want to finish my job off and get the team to the level I know it can get to," Hudson told the Herald on Sunday. "I don't have any timelines - my focus is on the World Cup - but I want to leave the team in a position where it is better than when I came in."

When asked about his plans beyond his current tenure, Hudson indicated he would like to continue.

"Look, it's up to New Zealand Football," said Hudson. "[But] I want to see the job through. I would definitely be open to continuing. Where I am sat now, I feel I haven't delivered to the potential of where this team can go and it is unfulfilled. I don't want to leave until that is."

Hudson's legacy will likely be defined in the next few months. During his tenure, there have been some signs of progress but not enough to yet make a definitive case.

There was some compelling football played against Mexico in the Confederations Cup but the overall tour was, as Hudson said on Thursday, "very disappointing", particularly the losses to Belarus and Russia.

He has built depth, probably more than any other New Zealand coach in recent history, but hasn't yet settled on his best XI as crunch time approaches.

The challenges faced by an All Whites coach (logistics, travel, lack of contact time) are many but Hudson has also been blessed with a golden generation of talent. There has never been more Kiwis at overseas clubs and he needs to help them shine.

"For me, the end goal is clear," said Hudson. "I think people have always questioned ... saying I am just going to do this and move on to bigger things. I've always been honest; 100 per cent I want to compete at the highest level but I am not leaving here until a) I am told or b) this team is in the place I know it can get to."