Follow live updates of the Super Rugby final as the Lions host the Crusaders in Johannesburg.

The game kicks off at 2.00am, with the Lions going for their first Super Rugby title, and the Crusaders chasing their eighth, and first since 2008.







For the third week running, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has named an unchanged side to the teams that defeated the Highlanders and Chiefs earlier in the playoffs.

11 All Blacks feature in their match day squad, nine of whom are forwards, with prop Wyatt Crockett and lock Luke Romano again confined to the reserves bench behind Joe Moody, Scott Barrett and captain Sam Whitelock.

Flanker Matt Todd and midfielder Ryan Crotty will assist Whitelock as dual vice-captains.

Likewise, Lions coach Johan Ackermann has made no changes to the side that defeated the Hurricanes in Johannesburg last weekend.

Reserve hooker Akker van der Merwe will earn his 50th Super Rugby cap should he make an appearance off the bench.

Crusaders: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock (c), 6. Jordan Taufua, 7. Matt Todd (vc), 8. Kieran Read, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. Seta Tamanivalu, 12. Ryan Crotty (vc) , 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Israel Dagg, 15. David Havili

Reserves: 16. Ben Funnell, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. Mitchell Hunt, 23. George Bridge

Lions: 1. Jacques van Rooyen, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Ruan Dreyer, 4. Andries Ferreira, 5. Franco Mostert, 6. Jaco Kriel (c), 7. Kwagga Smith, 8. Ruan Ackermann, 9. Ross Cronje, 10. Elton Jantjies, 11. Courtnall Skosan, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. Lionel Mapoe, 14. Ruan Combrinck, 15. Andries Coetzee

Reserves: 16. Akker vd Merwe, 17. Corne Fourie, 18. Johannes Jonker, 19. Lourens Erasmus, 20. Cyle Brink, 21. Faf de Klerk, 22. Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23. Sylvian Mahuza