Join us for live updates of the Warriors' clash with the Knights in Newcastle.

Their NRL finals hopes might be gone but Warriors coach Stephen Kearney insists they won't let their standards slip in today's away clash.

Kearney says it's vital to the club's culture that his side performs strongly in their remaining five games and expects nothing less than a committed performance from his players at McDonald Jones Stadium.

"We'll be demanding it," said Kearney. "They (remaining matches) are important from a culture sense. We're absolutely not throwing the towel in. We've got a lot to play for.

"We've got a group of fans that turn up each week and we want to make sure that we're doing our absolute best to uphold a standard that we've set ourselves this year and keep looking to improve that. That's what's important."

The Warriors are coming off four straight defeats but have produced periods of strong defence in their last two losses to North Queensland and Cronulla.