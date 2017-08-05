Fixing their mental fragility remains the Warriors' enduring puzzle.

The club have poured more resources than ever before into the mental side of the game this season, with mixed results.

While players and staff maintain that internally there has been progress, performances haven't necessarily backed that up.

Nobody expects the Warriors to win every game, and they have competed well against the big clubs, like the Storm, Cowboys, Broncos and Roosters. But they have also retained their ability to throw away matches they should have won.

The games against the Bulldogs (Dunedin), Parramatta (Sydney), Penrith (home and away) and Manly (away) this season fuelled the perception that the team still has a soft underbelly; that pyschologically there is something missing when the pressure goes on.

It's a perception that has haunted the team for years, and there is no quick fix. Before the 2013 season Matthew Elliott engaged sports psychologist and forensic psychiatrist Dr Ceri Evans. Evans, a former All White and a Rhodes Scholar, has worked with the All Blacks, the Mercedes Formula One team, English Premier League team Arsenal and Joseph Parker.

The Christchurch-based Evans worked with the club on a consultation basis - coming to Auckland for sessions on individual and team mindsets- but this year it was decided they needed someone based in house.

"We wanted to put more resource into it," said coach Stephen Kearney. "Graham Henry spent some time with the group last year and that was something he identified ... something that needed more work."

The club appointed Aaron Walsh in a full time position. Essentially, Walsh is part of the football staff, at training sessions, in team meetings and in the dressing room. Aside from running sessions, he is able to observe what is going on on a daily basis. The club also wanted to demystify the process, where players could have a casual chat whenever they required, instead of specific appointments with a 'head doctor'.

"It's a continuing process," said Kearney. "We are teaching some players on the run. There is no magic. It's about getting the skills and tools to deal with the pressures, the anxiety and having the right self management."

"There has been a lot of progress because some of our young ones didn't know much about mental toughness or mind training," said Issac Luke. "There is a lot of chaos happening around and you need to bring yourself back to the moment. Even veterans can struggle to stay in the right mental state. But the more we are in the moment, and just worried about play by play, the more we stick to what is good for us."

Luke said Walsh's contribution has been positive.

"He's all about being in the moment, trying to clear your head," said Luke. "The more clear you are, the more focused you are on your job. He might come to a backs meeting, a forwards meeting and he will also see us individually."

Kieran Foran's Warriors's experience has contrasted with his time at Manly, where he was part of a dressing room that were renowned for their hard edge and relentless will to win.

"There were a lot of senior guys that knew how to win tight games and as a young fella you can adapt to it," said Foran. "Here there is a lot of guys in their second, third or fourth year of first grade. We have made some inroads this but haven't been able to win those key moments. A lot of clubs do different things but I believe that mental edge and mental toughness just come with time - it's something you develop as a team when you have been in tight contests."

Kearney couldn't confirm the club's plans for mental skills next year, but said that all aspects of the footballing operations will be reviewed at the end of the season.

"We need to be better in every area - that's the reality," said Kearney. "What that looks like I don't know yet but that will get determined over the next little while."