Joseph Millar easily qualified for the quarter finals of the 100m after finishing second in the fourth and final preliminary round. The four time New Zealand champion recorded 10.29 easing up behind Ramon Gittens of Barbados who clocked 10.25. The first three and the next two fastest times advanced to the next round. Millar who has a best of 10.18 in winning this years national title in a New Zealand resident record.



Millar was satisfied with the performance and was in awe of the atmosphere in the stadium.



"I didnt want to push too much I sort of just wanted to feel it out and really take on the experience in the first round. In warm up my legs felt quite good so I just wanted to feel it out and make sure I had enough energy for the next round coming up in an hour," said Millar.



He said that the stadium looks a lot bigger inside than it does from the outside "Just the volume of people the noise and just how quiet it gets with how many people are there. Its something Ive never experienced before, never been in a stadium especially whats considered the best in the world.



He added his body is well for the races ahead at the Championships.



"I had a knee niggle that hasnt shown its head in the last three days, so my legs feel great so as long as I find the shapes and hit the right notes Im sure Ill run faster than I ever have and thats all it takes," said Millar.



Marshall Hall failed to fire in the qualifying rounds of the discus throw, following a foul with 56.64m and 54.20m well short of the automatic qualifying standard of 64.50m.



The eight times New Zealand champion who has a best of 64.55m was disappointed with his debut performance at a World Championship.



"I just went out there at the first World Champs prepared as well as I could. It turns out when you go out there and try and smack the crap out of it, it doesnt tend to come off every time," he said.



"The atmosphere was awesome with a big loud crowd, but tonight wasnt my night."



"Its upwards and onwards for me I take this on the chin and put it in the bank and just charge on," he added.



- This story has been automatically published using a media release from Athletics New Zealand