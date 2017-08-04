A funeral for former All Black captain Sir John Graham will be held on Monday at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity Cathedral in Auckland.

Sir John died on Wednesday night at the age of 82.

He was principal of Auckland Boys' Grammar School for 20 years and was commissioner of troubled Nga Tapuwae College.

Dean of the Cathedral - the Very Reverend Anne Mills - says Sir John will be remembered as a husband and father and as an educator and a leader, whose passion made a difference in so many lives.

She says the Cathedral is privileged to be a place to remember and give thanks for his life.

The funeral will be held in St Mary's at 11am but there will be extra seating in the Cathedral to view the funeral on large screens.