British superstar Mo Farah has won the first title on offer at the World Athletics Championships, claiming victory in a dramatic men's 10,000m.

Farah hit the front with 650 metres to go but was challenged repeatedly in the closing stages.

He had his heels clipped twice in the final lap but stayed on his feet and went on to win in 26 minutes 49.51 seconds.

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei was less than half a second adrift in second place in 26:49.94 and Kenyan Paul Tanui claimed the bronze in 26:50.60.

Advertisement

It was a 10th major title over 5000m and 10,000m for Farah, who is now unbeaten over the longer distance for six years.

"I didn't want to let the people down," said the 34-year-old.

"The crowd was incredible.

"It's been a long journey but it's been amazing."

Jamaican sprint sensation Usain Bolt overcame a slow start to cruise into the semi-finals of the men's 100m.

Bolt - who like Farah is in his major championships swansong - ran the field down in the closing stages, crossing the line first in 10.07 seconds without getting out of second gear.

Fellow Jamaican Julian Forte won the fastest of the six heats in 9.99.

American Justin Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic champion who has twice been banned for doping offences, was loudly booed by the capacity crowd before and after his heat which he won in 10.05.

The semi-finals and final will take place on Saturday.

Bolt is also scheduled to contest the 4x100m relay on the penultimate day of the championships which run until August 13.

The 30-year-old is the holder of eight Olympic titles and 11 world championships golds.