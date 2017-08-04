Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney has just snuck into the pole vault final at the World Athletic Championships in London.

Recovering from an Achilles injury, McCartney was unable to hit the automatic qualifying mark of 4.60m, only managing to clear 4.50m.

However it was enough to see her through to the final on Monday morning as the 12th of 12 qualifiers.

McCartney said her lack of vaulting in the last month may have caught up to her.

"I was struggling to control my legs a bit, they went a bit jelly and were doing some strange things," McCartney told Radio Sport.

"It wasn't ideal, but I made it. So I'll count my lucky stars.

"My Achilles held up really well, so that's promising for the final, it means it's competition ready. I think I was just a bit rusty but this was a really good warm up now. The final is in two days and that's plenty of time to recover. Maybe the nerves won't be as great too, because I'm in the final already, so it's less stressful."

New Zealand sprinter Joseph Millar advanced to the main round of the 100-metres after finishing second in his preliminary race but was unable to progress further, finishing fifth in his heat after running 10.31 seconds.

Discus thrower Marshall Hall was unsuccessful in his attempt to qualify for the final with a best effort of 56.64 metres, while distance runner Zane Robertson finished 16th in the 10,000 metre final.