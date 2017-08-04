A strange hush fell upon London Stadium as Usain Bolt flexed his muscles for the first stage of his grand goodbye. Then came his first golden smile for the cameras, and a primal roar rose up from this crowd that left athletics in no doubt of what it was about to lose. Five years after he left London in raptures with his Olympic gold, Bolt was back in his element on his favourite turf, breezing through his heat in 10.08 seconds to suggest that this finale would follow the script.

With a mere 20 seconds more of running, or perhaps a fraction less, Bolt's immaculate career as an individual athlete will be over. It is a galling thought, especially given the uncertainty of what comes next for the sport. Justin Gatlin, it is safe to say, is not many people's idea of the future. The American has served two separate bans for failed drugs tests and when his name was read out here, his name was roundly booed. He reacted inscrutably, although his patience was tested when some wag yelled out "Gatlin, you're a drug cheat" as he lined up on the blocks.

For Bolt, there were no such worries. Restored to an adoring British audience, he bounced around as if this were an exhibition race. Even as he paced out the track before his heat, he drew almost a standing ovation, and he clapped his hands to reciprocate the love. There are suspicions that Bolt, at nearly 32, might have left retirement one year too late - younger men are catching up with him, and his triple gold in Rio seemed in many ways the perfect farewell - but he is impervious to self-doubt in this environment. Introduced as the "legend of athletics", he pointed nonchalantly to his name-tag and waited for the cheers.

Where Michael Phelps, the nonpareil of the pool, was seduced out of his dotage for one last tilt at glory, there is little doubt that Bolt's decision to step away is binding. By degrees, the astonishing top speed of 28mph that propelled him to a world record of 9.58sec in Berlin has been dropping these past eight years. His winning time for 100m has slowed at each successive major championship since 2009, and he has been making more frequent visits to Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt, the German doctor renowned for his 'blood-spinning' techniques, to patch up the wear and tear.

His schedule, too, has become increasingly threadbare. After Beijing in 2015 and the Rio Olympics last summer, Bolt did not run at all after retaining his sprint golds. For 51 weeks of the year, he is seldom seen in a competitive guise, showing a hankering for the gentler pace of life with which he grew up in Sherwood Content, deep in the Jamaican jungle. Pressed this week on his plans beyond next Saturday's relay, he said only that he envisaged playing much more football with his friends.

Saturday night's final, as it stands, is set up to be a coronation. Andre de Grasse, the Canadian widely considered the outstanding candidate to carry the sprinting torch post-Bolt, has withdrawn with a hamstring tear, while the twice-banned Gatlin is beginning to show his age at 35. Until a decisive late stumble in Beijing, Gatlin came the closest of anybody to wresting away Bolt's crown, but this time he looks blissfully unthreatened.

Christian Coleman, the fastest man in the world this year, could yet be a sleeper in this 100 field. He ran an impressive 10.01 seconds, easing down and into a modest headwind, and he displays the type of placid, equable temperament that should make him less troubled than most by the Bolt fervour. Still completing his studies at the University of Tennessee, Coleman ran a 9.82 in Oregon in June, comfortably ahead of Yohan Blake's 9.90, the next best effort this season.

The 21 year-old has dipped under 10 seconds six times in 2017 and was just the second person after Gatlin to complete the double-double of indoor titles over 60m and 200m, and the outdoor 100m and 200m, at collegiate level in the US. He has already been signed by Nike on a seven-figure deal and will miss his last year of eligibility for Tennessee to join the professional circuit next year. Asked here if he felt the pressure of expectation, Coleman said: "Not necessarily, I just want to go and do what I'm capable of. I can live with the results."

There were few such pyrotechnics, alas, from Blake, who proved such a worthy side-man to Bolt during the 2012 Olympic programme at this stadium. The silver medallist over 100m and 200m, the man once nicknamed 'the Beast', has been plagued by injuries since and looked a pale shadow of his former self, clocking 10.13. On this evidence, Bolt should have little trouble dispensing with his compatriot, although there was a more eye-catching Jamaican display from Julian Forte, who ran 9.99. Indeed, Forte's heat was so rapid that South Africa's Akani Simbine, an athlete who has gone quicker even than Bolt of late, struggled to qualify for the semi-finals.