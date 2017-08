Lydia Ko has sneaked into the weekend at the British women's Golf Open at Kingsbarns.

Ko is one-under following the first two rounds, following a two-under 70 second round that sees her tied for 65th.

The top 65 and ties make the cut.

The kiwi world number five faced a nervous early evening of waiting for the remainder of the field to finish to see where she sat.Ko is 10 shots off the lead held by South Korea's In-Kyung Kim.