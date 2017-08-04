Conor McGregor has advised pals to back him for "easy money" against Floyd Mayweather - and will bet $1.4 million on himself.

McGregor is a 4/1 underdog for the August 26 bout with the undefeated boxing king, but is sure he'll trouser megabucks against Money.

The Sun can reveal Mystic Mac, 29, is even sure when the fight will end.

A source close to the two-weight UFC champ told The Sun: "Conor is as confident as ever ahead of this fight and he's prepared to put his money where his mouth is.

Advertisement

"The message to his friends and family has been simple from Conor, he's telling them to get rich off his back.

"He has told a lot of people to back him if they want to earn some easy money.

"They will have been reassured by the fact that he says he's putting one million euros ($1.4 million AUD) on himself to win, that's how confident he is.

"We know how accurate Conor's predictions have been in the past and that's why people close to him will find his tip hard to ignore."

Floyd, 40, agreed to wear lighter than usual 8oz gloves earlier this week.

But the Nevada State Commission quickly KO'd the idea, telling the pair they must compete in 10oz.

Paulie Mallignaggi has quit McGregor's training camp after blasting reports he was knocked down in sparring, instead claiming he "beat his ass".

A photo has been shared on social media platforms that shows Malignaggi on the floor as McGregor stands over him.

It has led to the former welterweight world champion insisting the tumble was as a result of a push down and not a knockdown - and he has now left McGregor's training camp.

Malignaggi was at first complimentary of the Irish MMA star, saying that the UFC lightweight champion had good power.

But after one too many photos of the sparring sessions were leaked online, Malignaggi feels enough is enough and he has demanded that McGregor releases the sparring session video.

Writing on Twitter, the retired Brooklyn boxer said: "Its not nice to paint a picture that isn't true.

"This was a pushdown in sparring, post the whole video rounds 1 through 12 unedited.

"I came to help this camp out, not to be exploited, now your gonna get the truth though. Post full unedited video from Tuesday night.

"It stays in the gym, until the guy you're boxing with keeps making it public u f***ing mutt, works both ways use some common sense."

Malignaggi went on to say that he "beat McGregor's ass" in the 12-round session.

He added: "I actually beat his ass, 24 hours off a flight too, which is why I'm saying post the video, I try not to be petty but seems it's late for that now."

A calmer Malignaggi then went on to release a statement saying that he attended the training camp "with the best intentions", but that he "didn't agree" with some things.

McGregor has drafted in a number of boxers, active and retired, into his training camp as he prepares to face one of the sports best ever.

On August 26 in Las Vegas, McGregor will stand toe-to-toe with Mayweather in what is expected to be boxing's first ever billion-dollar fight.