The NRL's inability to take concussion seriously will come to a head this weekend.

While it has become a major issue across sport - especially collision sports - it still seems an after-thought in league.

The prospect of Fa'amanu Brown playing for the Sharks this weekend, seven days after his sickening clash with Warriors forward Sam Lisone last week, is beyond comprehension.

It doesn't take a brain surgeon to know Brown should be nowhere near a league field this weekend. And maybe not for most of this month.

That's where it should start and stop. The Weekend Herald understands Brown was out cold for almost three minutes last Friday, before being sent to hospital for brain scans. But he's in line to start against the Raiders tonight.

"There's no reason he can't play according to our medical staff," Sharks coach Shane Flanagan told Australian media earlier this week.

"All his tests have been fine. If there was the slightest risk we wouldn't even think about it. He hasn't had any headaches, he's done everything required and I'm confident he'll play."

Brown may have passed all of the relevant psychometric tests, but it still seems wrong, especially with increasing amount of literature from the NFL, with a recent Boston University study finding that 110 of 111 former players had been afflicted by degenerative brain disease CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy).

The study was intentionally biased - all of the brain donors had experienced head trauma - but that doesn't make it any less relevant.

The NRL has taken some measures in recent years, but they are baby steps. What is wrong with a mandatory stand down? It may lead to intentional under reporting of concussion but there is still a lot to gain, especially in such a grey area.

The days of players staying on the field after a head knock, which was prevalent in the 1970s and 1980s, are mostly gone.

Now it's time to take next step.

The Sharks are not doing anything outside the guidelines - and their medical staff are respected across the game - but the decision should be taken out of their hands.

It's time for an independent panel to assess such incidents and make the decisions.

In the past, the NRL has shown the ability to make swift changes to all kinds of regulations, so there is no reason they can't do that here.

Apart from all of the other issues, the sight of Brown on the field tonight at Shark Park in Cronulla sends the wrong signal to club and junior players, in an era where that message needs to get through.