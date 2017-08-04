Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett has granted Adam Blair permission to negotiate with rival clubs with the Warriors favourites to sign the Kiwis captain.

The 31-year-old front-rower is under contract with the Broncos until the end of next season but has been linked to a move to the Warriors since May, while St George Illawarra are also keen on signing him.

The Whangarei-born forward is close friends with Warriors coach Stephen Kearney and the Auckland-based club is in the market for experienced big men to boost their forward stocks.

The Broncos are understood to be willing to let him go if he receives an offer of a long-term contract, with the Warriors reportedly prepared to sign him on a four-year deal.

"At the moment he's contracted to the Broncos for next year, but if he gets a release from them there's a good chance he may end up with us," said Warriors managing director Jim Doyle.