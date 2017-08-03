It looks like Neymar is no more, at Barcelona at least.

The Brazilian has completed his move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a world record transfer fee of £198million (NZ$354m). He's also said to be earning more than £500,000-per-week (NZ$882,700).

The deal blows the previous record, Paul Pogba's £89million (NZ$157.1m) switch to Manchester United, out of the water by more than £100million (NZ$176.5m).

Given the size of the deal it's easy to forget how far the record has come since transfer fees became the norm; just 20 years ago the biggest fee ever paid was still below £20million.

Sportsmail looks back at the last 10 times the transfer record has been broken.

August 9, 2016 - Paul Pogba (Juventus to Manchester United, £89m)

Paul Pogba signed for Manchester United in a ‎£89 million deal with Juventus last year. Photo / Getty Images.

Having left United for nothing during the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson, the French midfielder returned to Old Trafford in a Stormzy of publicity as the grime star reintroduced him to Red Devils fans with a viral social media video.

The overall price, with add-ons and agents' fees taken into account, will rise to £100m.

September 1, 2013 - Gareth Bale (Tottenham to Real Madrid, £85m)

Gareth Bale with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after signing for the club from Tottenham in 2013. Photo / getty Images.

The Welshman agreed a £300,000-per-week deal to swap north London for the Spanish capital, saying it was 'the right time to say goodbye' to Spurs.

The transfer generated a £75m profit for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who bought Bale for £10m six years previously.

July 6, 2009 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United to Real Madrid, £80m)

80,000 fans turned up to the Santiago Bernabeu when Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Real Madrid in 2009. Photo / Getty Images.

It was the deal that shook football, raising the transfer record by almost 50 per cent in a single swoop.

Ronaldo was greeted at the Bernabeu by 80,000 delirious fans and quickly declared: 'This is a spectacular day'.

June 9, 2009 - Kaka (AC Milan to Real Madrid, £56m)

Kaka's reign as the most expensive player in the world lasted less than a month. Photo / Getty Images.

It didn't last for long, but for a while the elegant Brazilian was the world's most expensive player. Kaka signed an £8m-a-year contract at Real, leaving Milan to lament their loss with a truly exceptional statement.

'The loss technique, while serious, can be remedied. It will be very difficult to fill the void that will be left by Kaka, a shining example of professionalism, commitment and professionalism,' it read.

'AC Milan, (according to) the wishes of the managers, players and supporters of the Rossoneri, offer him the most cordial and affectionate wishes for the continuation of his sporting career.'

July 10, 2001 - Zinedine Zidane (Juventus to Real Madrid, £45m)

Current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane signed as a player from Juventus for £45 million in 2001. Photo / Getty Images.

FIFA had only just resolved to introduce new transfer rules which would have allowed Zidane to move for a free (what ever happened to them?) when the star man from France 98 and Euro 2000 relocated to Spain.

Zidane would collect £3.5m a year at Madrid. He said: 'A while back I said the amount of money was enormous and that I was not worth that much.

'It is indeed a lot of money. I am fully aware of that and my thoughts on the matter have not changed. A new challenge is at hand. I was really in need of something different. Things came into focus today.'

July 24, 2000 - Luis Figo (Barcelona to Real Madrid, £37m)

Portuguese legend Luis Figo completed one of the most controversial transfers of all-time when he signed with Real Madrid from Barcelona in a £37 million deal. Photo / Getty Images.

Uh oh. Barca to Real. Luis Figo was one brave man. Florentino Perez built his presidential campaign on the promise to sign the Portuguese, going so far as to commit to paying for every Madrid fan's subscription if he failed to land his man.

So it was just as well he did. Though the whole process left Perez's Barcelona counterpart Joan Gaspart incredulous.

'I'll not forget this. Whoever is responsible for this will pay for it. We'll see how and when,' he said. We're still waiting.

July 13, 2000 - Hernan Crespo (Parma to Lazio, £36m)

Hernan Crespo held the world transfer record for less than a fortnight when he completed a £36 million transfer from Parma to Lazio in 2000. Photo / Getty Images.

Another man who barely held the record long enough to take a picture with it, Argentinian striker Crespo appeared to have been the subject in the fastest-moving transfer of all time.

On the Tuesday, 24 hours before he signed, he told reporters: 'I am amazed at this news. I have not signed anything and have no idea at what stage the negotiations are.'

Thanks for that, Hernan.

June 8, 1999 - Christian Vieri (Lazio to Inter Milan, £28m)

Christian Vieri signed for Inter Milan from Lazio for £28 million in 1999. Photo / Getty Images.

Vieri made a happy habit of being incredibly expensive. The Italian striker's San Siro switch ensured he had three entries in the top-10 dearest transfers of all time (at the point of his departure from Lazio).

These were the days before the Euro, of course. In old money, Vieri set Inter back 80billion lire. Yikes.

August 27, 1998 - Denilson (Sao Paulo to Real Betis, £22m)

Sao Paulo sold Brazilian star Denilson signed for Real Betis for £22 million in 1998. Photo / Getty Images.

Hold up. Real Betis? £22million? What the?

Yep, it happened. Back in '98, Brazilian whizkid Denilson left his home country for the Seville on a quite ridiculous 11-YEAR contract. To make it all that bit more whacky, a £260m buyout clause was inserted into the deal.

By 2006, the forward was on trial at Portsmouth. Oof.

June 20, 1997 - Ronaldo (Barcelona to Inter Milan, £19.5m)

Brazilian legend Ronaldo signed for Inter Milan from Barcelona for just £19.5 million in 1997. Photo / Getty Images.

After 47 goals in 49 games for Barca, the original Ronaldo fell out with the Catalans just as they were willing to tie him to a 10-year deal.

In stepped Inter president Massimo Moratti. 'It was a whim of mine,' Moratti recalled recently. 'When you a buy a club you dream of something exceptional, even at the expense of perfect administration.'

A £19.5m whim.