Silver Fern midcourter Grace Rasmussen will return to Auckland for next year's ANZ Premiership, signing with the Northern Stars.

The Stars today confirmed Rasmussen as their first player signing for the new season after the crafty midcourter was let go by the Waikato-BOP Magic.

Rasmussen's shift sees her returning to her Auckland home after spending four years with the Magic, and she will add plenty of experience to the young Stars front line.

Rasmussen said "I am thrilled to be back in Auckland and really excited to sign with the Northern Stars. It is an exciting time for this pretty new team and I am looking forward to the opportunity"

Advertisement

Newly-named Stars coach Kiri Wills said it was great to not only secure the coaching role this week but to also be able to get cracking on building the squad for next year.

"We are delighted to have secured such a talent as Grace, she adds significant value for the team both on and off the court" Wills said.

"Grace has made her mark in the wing role - where her speed off the line and silky ball skills are a trademark of her play - but can easily slide across the goal attack or pick up the centre bib. She brings a wealth of experience up front for us which was an area we wanted to strengthen" she said.

Rasmussen has 46 test caps for the Silver Ferns and her specialities of quickness off the line, high work rate, ability to find space and determined defensive efforts, will strengthen the Northern Stars attacking end.