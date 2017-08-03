A tech expert predicts SKY TV's days are numbered, as retail giant Amazon expands in the Pacific.

The multi-billion dollar company is set to open its first warehouse in Australia and is a growing force in the online streaming market.

Last month, Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos briefly became the world's richest man, according to Forbes magazine, but Microsoft founder Bill Gates soon reclaimed the lead.

Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post newspaper through a holding company, has an estimated net worth of about $US90 billion ($NZ121 billion).

With deep pockets, Amazon recently outbid SKY Sports in the UK for the broadcasting rights to the ATP tennis tour.

Gorilla Technology chief executive Paul Spain told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that Amazon could potentially bid to broadcast the All Blacks.

He says SKY New Zealand is lagging behind when it comes to online content and other players are beginning to fill the void.

"Right now, Amazon don't actually care about making any profits," said Spain. "They can flash their chequebook around, buy up rights in all sorts of things around the world and mess up their competition, without making any money.

"They're quite happy, because it extends their reach."

Spain suggested New Zealand probably was high on Amazon's target list right now, but we would fit nicely into their worldwide ambitions.