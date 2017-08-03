News of Sonny Bill Williams' successful appeal has simply provided more fuel for his critics and those of the World Rugby judicial process.

The All Blacks midfielder will be available for the opening Bledisloe Cup match against Australia on August 19, after an independent appeal committee ruled the All Blacks' "game-of-three-halves" hit-out against Counties Manukau and Taranaki could count towards a four-game suspension received during the British & Irish Lions series.

Williams was shown a red card during the second test in Wellington, when he tackled Lions winger Anthony Watson with a high shoulder charge.

World Rugby has released a statement expressing surprise at the ruling, others using online forums have been less restrained in their reactions.

"Shocking decision," said one reader, responding to a story in the Daily Mail. "Rugby is becoming a joke and will soon end up like Football."

"This is way bigger than coming back early for a game," insisted another, citing the head injuries suffered by victims of dangerous tackles.

"This is a disgraceful decision. If SBW had any class, he'd sit himself out for six months. I fear for the future of rugby."

There's also a fair smattering of fans suggesting the All Blacks enjoy favoured treatment from the game's international judiciary process.

SBW won the hearts of many giving his medal away at RWC; silly tackle during lions tour shouldn't have happened, time served, time 2 move on — 🇬🇬 🏉 Tony 🏉🇬🇬 (@tfgr_t) August 3, 2017

Its been like this for years. Sbw doesn't need to be made an example of they just need to change the rules. Keep it like football bans maybe — Nick Eltringham (@nick_elt) August 3, 2017

I like SBW, but this decision is not purposively interpreting the Rules, but a purposive way of allowing SBW to play in the #Bledisloe Cup. https://t.co/wvTpjS4UFd — Craig Watt (@CWattLitigator) August 3, 2017

World Rugby got the SBW thing wrong. Bans have to mean something. — rggrblggr (@ruggerblogger) August 3, 2017

Do we really think SBW was going to play in a #mitre10cup preseason warm up?? pic.twitter.com/suBzAkN6Mp — Driving Maul (@DrivingMaul) August 3, 2017

Magic trick of the day.



All Blacks get Sonny Bill Williams off



OR



PSG trying to convince the world they didn't break financial fair play — Cillian O Conchuir (@killeroc) August 3, 2017

Surprise surprise - SBW has his ban reduced on re-reappeal - one rule for cheating ABs, one for everyone else — BÖÖM! (@MattyTheGeneral) August 3, 2017

Sonny Bill Williams decision a shambles. Disciplinary process needs sorting - loopholes and ways around bans sees it lose credibility — Tom Hamilton (@tomESPNscrum) August 3, 2017

I see its the All Blacks turn to "rope a dope" the pro rugby industry. SBW is a well protected thug. — Ger Conolin (@Gerconmagoo) August 3, 2017

now they include unofficial games to reduce #SBW 4 week ban.R we that stupid? @AllBlacks #ssrugby he never wouldve played provincial anyway — Roland (@real_rolandza) August 3, 2017

2016 Owen Franks gets off eye gouging charge, 2017 rules are bent for SBW to return, B Barrett gets 3 yellows in 2 games but isnt suspended — WordOfTheLord (@praiseTheLordy) August 3, 2017

Ha,Ha,Take that Aussies. Great Birthday pressie 4 SBW.sucessful appeal,#BledisloeCup,here we come. Boo hoo to World Rugby. — Doreen Totton (@DoreenTotton) August 3, 2017

Utterly ridiculous that Sonny Bill Williams has won his appeal. Essentially he has only missed one game. — David Wilkinson (@thedwilkinson) August 3, 2017

When is a suspension not a suspension, in Sonny Bill William case it depends as he has won his appeal.

https://t.co/ki01PTRany — Eric Treacy. (@SocraticRugby) August 3, 2017

Sonny Bill Williams appeal decision smacks of 1 rule for NZ & another for everyone else. World Rugby correct to be unhappy with panel — Andy Howell (@andyhowellsport) August 3, 2017

Speaking of the Bledisloe Cup, just realised that unlike Sonny Bill I'll be missing it#schedulingoversight — Graham Love (@GLove39) August 3, 2017

So, Sonny Bill Williams has actually gotten away with that? Wow... — Georgia Gillard (@TheGeorgeuh) August 3, 2017