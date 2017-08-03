Wladimir Klitschko has retired from boxing, turning down a chance of a re-match with Anthony Joshua.

The Ukranian giant was defeated by Joshua in an 11-round battle in April, but recent talks had a re-match set for Las Vegas in November.

However, Klitschko instead decided to pull the pin on his 21-year career. In a nice 69 career fights, Klitschko finished with a record of 64-5, with 53 knockouts.

"I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports," said Klitschko.

"I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career."

The two-time heavyweight champion held the unified title from 2006-2015 before losing to Tyson Fury, and won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics.

The announcement means Joshua is now forced to take on mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in his next fight.