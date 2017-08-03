Australian cricket's protracted pay war is over.

Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) have called a joint press conference for 6.30pm (NZT) on Thursday.

The warring parties are set to announce an in-principle agreement that will ensure this month's Test tour of Bangladesh proceeds as planned.

CA and the ACA have been quarrelling throughout the year regarding a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Some 230 players have been unemployed since the previous deal expired on June 30.

The most divisive issue during the oft-heated stoush has been revenue sharing.

CA wanted to scrap the salary model that has governed players' salaries since the first MoU was brokered 20 years ago.

It's understood players will receive a 'modernised' slice of revenue under the new deal, which will include both male and female cricketers for the first time.

The governing body and players' union reached agreement on a raft of key issues earlier this week but have been redrafting a Heads of Agreement in recent days.

The wording of some articles caused talks to drag on longer than both parties hoped but peace was finally declared on Thursday.

The Test squad will assemble in Darwin next week for a training camp.

Steve Smith and his teammates will then fly out for a two-Test series in Bangladesh on August 18.