Tickets for the Hamilton Sevens rugby tournament are rushing out the door, with over half of all tickets snapped up after only two days of pre-sales.

Tickets for the February event go on public sale at the end of the month, but few will be left after the pre-sale opened on Tuesday.

"We're excited the Sevens has moved to Hamilton and we're stoked to have had our best pre-sale in years," said New Zealand sevens general manager Steve Dunbar.

The event moved from its traditional home of Wellington after waning public interest in recent years left large portions of Westpac Stadium empty, but the strong pre-sales suggest the 24,000-seat FMG Stadium Waikato will be close to capacity.

Dallas Fisher, managing director of 37 South Events, who is partnering with New Zealand Rugby to run the event, said there was real excitement building about the event being held in Hamilton.

"There is a real buzz around this premier international sporting tournament moving to Hamilton, and based on the ticket pre-sales to date it is clear that the Waikato is getting in behind it."