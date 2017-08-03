New Zealand's halfback merry-go-round continues with Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and Finlay Christie switching places.



Earlier this year Bryn Hall moved south from the Blues to Crusaders to reignite his career behind an All Blacks-laden pack, allowing Augustine Pulu to shift from the Chiefs and make his mark in Auckland under Tana Umaga.



Now incoming Chiefs coach Colin Cooper has lured highly-rated 22-year-old Tahuriorangi from the Hurricanes to Hamilton on a two-year deal.



The announcement is not a major surprise after the Hurricanes yesterday trumpeted Christie's shift from the Chiefs to the Hurricanes on a two-year deal. The livewire Scotsman should provide spark behind TJ Perenara.



Tahuriorangi's arrival at the Chiefs sets up an intriguing battle with Hawke's Bay's Brad Weber, who has signed through to 2020 as he prepares to make his provincial return after breaking his leg in the Super Rugby preseason.



"I'm pumped to announce I've re-signed with the Chiefs," Weber said. "The Chiefs gave me my first opportunity as an unknown player four years ago and I'm really looking forward to carrying on playing for this team that I love. The culture here is second to none and there's no place I'd rather be as I strive to reach the goals I've set for the next few years."



Tawera Kerr-Barlow's departure to France at the end of the year leaves the Chiefs No 9 jersey open and, while dynamic one-test All Black Weber has the inside running, Tahuriorangi presents a genuine contender having started for the Hurricanes against the British and Irish Lions and also served under Cooper at Taranaki.



"Coops has really driven the importance of whanau in my time being coached by him, both in Taranaki and with the Maori All Blacks," Tahuriorangi said. "Rugby is important but family is the reason for everything, so to be able to be based nearer Rotorua and to continue my Super Rugby career in an environment where whanau is number one and I can keep growing as a player is exciting."



Completing their trio, the Chiefs have also re-signed Counties Manukau halfback Jonathan Taumateine, 20, for two further seasons. The signings will offer some consolation after missing out on the pursuits of Waisake Naholo and Seta Tamanivalu, both of whom played for Cooper in the 'Naki but opted to stay with the Highlanders and Crusaders, respectively.



"We've secured a great balance of experience and X-factor with the signings of Brad, Te Toiroa and Jonathan," Cooper said. "Having worked with Brad in the Maori All Blacks and with Te Toiroa in Taranaki for the past few years, I'm excited and have a lot of confidence in what they'll bring to the Chiefs in 2018 and beyond. I'm really looking forward to working with Jonathan, at just 20-years of age he has a big future ahead of him and will create great competition amongst our three halfbacks for the starting spot."