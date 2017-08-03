The door remains open for players to force their way back into the All Whites - but various fitness and commitment issues will need to be addressed.

That was the message from coach Anthony Hudson today, after he named his squad to face the Solomon Islands in the football World Cup qualifiers next month.

Winston Reid is the notable inclusion, after missing the Confederations Cup due to knee surgery, while other big names such as Chris Wood, Ryan Thomas and Tommy Smith are also included.

Promising striker Myer Bevan has also been called up for the first time, after impressing at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and recently signing with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

But a major talking point was the omission of midfielders Bill Tuiloma and Clayton Lewis, who have been regulars during Hudson's tenure, as well as the continuing absence of goal keeper Jake Gleeson.

Hudson said conditioning had been an issue with Tuiloma and Lewis, and he had to draw the line.

"Fitness was one of our big issues on the tour," said Hudson. "We said we needed to be the fittest team there and collectively we weren't.

"These two are special and I really believe in them but it has been something going on for a while. This is not emotional...after the Confederations Cup and I am throwing it around."

Hudson pointed out that Tuiloma has struggled for game time in Europe over the last few years, which has affected his fitness base and sharpness. Lewis was impressive at the Confederations Cup, especially against Mexico, but the leap from a semi-professional environment remains a huge gulf.

Still, it's likely those two will be involved in November - if the All Whites progress - with Lewis close to a professional deal in Europe and Tuiloma now in the MLS.

"These two are a big part of our team," said Hudson. "And they have a big future, I've got no doubt about that."

However, the fate of Portland Timbers stopper Gleeson is less certain. He is playing at the highest level of any New Zealand goalkeeper but hasn't been selected by Hudson since last October.

"He missed a window because he wanted to stay with his club then on the USA tour (last year) he left halfway through to get back to his club when he was injured," said Hudson.

"I don't want to be in a position where I have to persuade a player to stay with the national team. It's down to commitment."

Hudson is confident Reid will be available for the All Whites' commitments this year, after an extended absence from the national team.

"If he is fully fit, he is on board - no doubt," said Hudson. "He's such a big part of our team and has really bought into it."

The All Whites face the Solomon Islands on September 1 in Auckland, before the return match four days later in Honiara. The winner of the tie advances to a two legged playoff against the fifth placed South American team in November.

All Whites squad

Goalkeepers: Stefan Marinovic, Glen Moss, Oliver Sail.

Defenders: Winston Reid, Andrew Durante, Thomas Doyle, Storm Roux, Michael Boxall, Kip Colvey, Themi Tzimopoulos, Deklan Wynne, Tommy Smith, Dane Ingham.

Midfielders: Michael McGlinchey, Ryan Thomas, Marco Rojas.

Forwards: Chris Wood, Monty Patterson, Shane Smeltz, Kosta Barbarouses, Myer Bevan.