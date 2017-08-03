Sonny Bill Williams should be banned until the All Blacks play the Springboks next month.

His red card in the second test against the Lions for a high tackle on Anthony Watson drew a four game sanction then an appeal, confusion and delays about what constitutes a game of rugby.

It's another ye gods moment for World Rugby. Perhaps it should be the starting point for talk about revising rules, making the laws simpler and giving the punters something they can understand more easily. Here goes then.

This is not about SBW, it's a concept which should apply to Kieran Read, Aaron Smith or Ryan Crotty if they were found guilty of something similar and rubbed out for four games. It's a simple like for like formula.

If a player is banned after a test, he has to serve that suspension from international duty.

So when the judicial committee slapped SBW with a four game sanction he should have been sidelined for the All Blacks third test against the Lions, the opening two Bledisloe Cup contests and the test against the Pumas in New Plymouth.

While he is serving that test ban, SBW should be available for any club rugby, trial games and provincial matches until he is eligible once more for international duty against the Springboks on September 16.

If a player is banned in Super Rugby that suspension should also cover test matches. If a provincial player is rubbed out, he could play club rugby if there is any left while a banned club rep's only avenue for a run around would be a social match.

All the prevarication should have been eliminated about whether a game of three halves between the All Black squad and Taranaki and Counties is a valid match and counts as part of SBW's ban.

It's not a test, therefore it should not count. If the All Black selectors want to use SBW in that match to keep him tuned into the team patterns or because they need some troops, that's their decision. But it should not be counted as part of his suspension.

Writing about judicial decisions in rugby is head-banging heaven and along with the persistent confusion about refereeing, the most exasperating parts of a complicated game. Those who administer rugby have become more removed from the populace who play and watch the sport.

The alickadoos work at their own pace it seems, oblivious to the changing pace of the world and their sport. Power is their fuel and the public should be thankful they have given their precious time to pick through the complexity of a case like SBW's suspension.

It doesn't feel right, just as Jaco Peyper's appointment to referee Sunday's Super Rugby showdown between the Lions and Crusaders has an unhealthy edge to it.

Yeah, but you point out Glen Jackson referred last year's final between the Hurricanes and Lions. He did and that wasn't right either, no matter how well he was doing his job. Perception is a significant player in these cases and significant finals deserve the best attention and Angus Gardner was the best independent referee.

Awarding Peyper the job says even more about the shambles that is Super Rugby. Burying the current format can't come soon enough and while they're at it they should give the lawbook the ashes to ashes treatment as well.