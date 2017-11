Grant Waite chats to us about the time he almost took down Tiger Woods and why three PGA Tour pros from a town as small as Palmerston North is a golfing rarity.

Plus 1998 NZ Open champ Matthew Lane is back after 30 years in America; and has a great back-to-basics swing tip for the Prodrive Golf Academy.

And we Get On The Green at Rangatira Golf Club; a country classic off SH1 that has elevation changes unique to any course in New Zealand.

Watch part two here.

Watch part three here.