All Blacks great Sir Michael Jones has paid tribute to former Auckland manager and fellow All Black Sir John Graham who passed away last night, aged 82.

The former All Blacks captain and educationalist, highly respected for his work as principal of Auckland Grammar School from 1973-93 and as commissioner of the troubled Nga Tapuwae College, led a full life of high achievement.

He was also manager of the Auckland rugby team in the mid-1990s and Jones said he is grateful he spent the formative years of his rugby career with Sir John acting as influential position in his life.

"I was privileged to be part of the Auckland rugby team in the early and mid-90s and we were coached by Sir Graham Henry of course, and Sir DJ was our manager.

"It was a fantastic combination, two headmasters who still liked to keep the boys in line," Jones told Herald Focus.

"They were just wonderful father figures for us, particularly DJ being the patriarch of the team and the senior statesman. He was just a wonderful presence in that squad. We were very successful and I do give credit to Sir DJ, just his mana that he had about him but also is rugby nouse.

"He was behind the scenes plotting with Sir Graham the downfall of many teams we came up against. One of his favourites lines, which I still use and will be eternally grateful for, must be from his time coming from a rural background, he'd always tell us to 'go out and eat barbed wire'. He was a wonderful father figure and I'm just grateful I got to spend those formative years of my rugby career with him in a very influential position in my life."

Born in the Taranaki town of Stratford, Sir John attended New Plymouth Boys' High School before heading to Auckland, where he won three straight Gallaher Shields for University from 1955-57.

By 1958 he was teaching at Christchurch Boys' High School, when he first cracked the All Blacks as a light but accurate loose forward. His 53-match, 22-test All Blacks career stretched to 1964, when he briefly stepped into Wilson Whineray's shoes as test skipper.

A man of principle, he was said to have been appalled by what he had seen on the 1960 All Blacks' tour of South Africa, and thus boycotted the 1981 Springboks tour matches.

As a rugby coach, pundit and radio commentator, Graham was often outspoken but always astute. He had two stints as the assistant coach of Auckland, the first in the 1970s and then in the last days of the amateur era with his old pupil and teaching colleague Graham Henry.

His post-Auckland Grammar CV was full and impressive, and included being voted New Zealander of the Year by North and South magazine, along with his tenure as Chancellor of the University of Auckland.

Fleming - He had a wonderful way of being strong

He was the Black Caps' manager for several years, helping drive higher standards in a talented but wayward group.

Former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming reflected on how Sir John changed the culture of the New Zealand cricket team that was desperate for a culture change.

"We needed discipline. I think that was first and foremost. We were playing poorly but we were carrying on, a little bit, like rock stars off the field," Fleming told the Devlin Radio Show on Radio Sport.

"Straight away he had a huge impact. We were shaving almost twice a day, some people, to make sure our appearances were right...guys were hauled across the coals for shirts out and just little things.

"It sounds pretty simple but starting with those rules, those simple decencies he then moved onto, I guess the more important things, which was pride in your performance, pride in being a New Zealander and just holding your head high and giving it your best. Everything that most great New Zealanders have and he wanted that to be inherited by the cricketers that were there," Fleming said.

"He had a wonderful way of being strong. Being tough at times but there was an exterior and inside that was a very caring man. He was very passionate about cricket, he was very passionate about the people who were involved and he was a very passionate New Zealander. That love for his country and the people came through."

"Listening to him talk and the passion he had for life and for people and for teaching and passing on experience - it was just so easy to like the man."

In 2004 he was made President of the New Zealand Rugby Union and in 2009 took the Steinlager Salver for outstanding service to the game. His CBE honour in 1994 for services to education and the community was augmented in 2011 by a knighthood.

Only a few years ago he was made patron of his Auckland University club, and in one after-match function gave a superb speech on the virtues of club rugby. Graham had battled cancer in recent years, but still enjoyed getting down to his old club to watch his team and watched the live stream of their Gallaher Shield final victory last Saturday.

His brothers also had distinguished careers. Jim was a knight, for services to the dairy industry and played for Waikato; and Bob was a captain of Auckland who was considered unlucky not to be an All Black.

"Sir John's passion for quality education saw decades of his life committed to the education sector. His role as the 9th headmaster of Auckland Grammar School from January 1973 to May 1993, was defining," Auckland Grammar School said.

"We are grateful for Sir John's connection and continued contributions to Auckland Grammar School until the day of his passing."

A great all round New Zealander

New Zealand Rugby paid tribute to Sir John with NZR Chief Executive Steve Tew saying the former All Black's "commitment to all aspects of the game is legendary".

"DJ was a great all round New Zealander. From his exploits on the rugby field to those in the classroom he was simply exceptional, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Sheila and the rest of his family," said NZR Chief Executive Steve Tew.

"His commitment to all aspects of the game and New Zealand society is legendary. He was a player, coach and administrator of rugby and also managed the New Zealand cricket team. Equal to his sporting achievements was his academic contribution driven by a lifelong commitment to the transformative power of education."

"He was an early member of the Rugby Foundation which looks after severely injured players. His ongoing dedication to those players speaks volumes of the kind of man he was.

"DJ was a person I feel extremely privileged to have met. He was a leader in every endeavour he turned to, and his long list of honours and achievements are testaments to his exceptional character."

