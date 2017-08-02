Kieran Foran says the uncertainty around his deal with Canterbury is beyond his control, but it's his current NRL club the Warriors that could benefit from the Bulldogs' salary cap woes.

Canterbury are facing the prospect of potentially losing one of their new marquee signings for next season, in Warriors playmaker Foran, or Wests Tigers front-rower, Aaron Woods, unless the club can prove to the NRL that they are salary cap compliant before next season.

Foran, who has recently faced criticism that he had 'clocked out' on the Warriors and was already thinking towards his imminent return to Sydney, brushed off concerns that his Bulldogs deal could be in jeopardy.

The 27-year old is frustrated over the ongoing delays and uncertainty around the cap but still expects to be playing at the Belmore club next year.

The former Manly and Parramatta playmaker says he won't let the matter distract him as the Warriors aim to end a four game losing run in Saturday's away clash against Newcastle.

"I guess that's out of my control. I don't know what will happen there," Foran said of the Bulldogs' cap concerns.

"As far as I'm concerned, that's where I'll be heading, until I hear otherwise.

"We'll just have to wait and see but this whole salary cap thing has been dragging on hasn't it, so I don't think anyone knows too much about it.

"But I won't be looking into that. I just want to play a really strong game this weekend and hopefully get the win and enjoy it with the boys."

If the NRL salary cap for next season is set at $9.2 million, there are reports up to 11 clubs - including the Bulldogs, North Queensland Cowboys, Sydney Roosters, and Canberra Raiders - will urgently need to offload players after spending around $10 million on their roster.

Canterbury have been warned that if they fail to offload enough players to bring them under the cap before the 2018 season kicks-off, the NRL may refuse to register the contract for one of their new recruits to ensure they stay under.

The Warriors - one of the few clubs with cash to spend - are keeping a close eye on matters at Canterbury, who are already shedding players and talking behind the scenes with clubs about moving more players on. And while the Auckland-based club is already resigned to losing Foran, the Kiwi international's departure could help them in their bid to sign current Bulldogs captain James Graham.

The former England captain is not among the players Canterbury would prefer to let go. However, Bulldogs management may find it easier to move on a high profile star - and wipe a large portion of their overspend - rather than trying to entice rival clubs to snap up several of their lower tier players.

Foran has a right to be relaxed about his predicament, despite Canterbury being under pressure to cull their roster to fit him in. The reality is the club will move heaven and earth to ensure he is on deck next season, and their desperation could further play into the hands of rival clubs looking to pick up players at a cut-price rate.

And if push came to shove, it's more likely the Bulldogs would choose to hang on to Foran rather than Woods, as the former Manly premiership winner is seen as being key to reviving the worst attacking side in the competition.

It's understood also that Woods could be open to try and remain at Wests Tigers, after being impressed with what new coach Ivan Cleary has been able to achieve since he replaced former coach Jason Taylor in April.

However, that scenario may dent the Warriors hopes of snaring Graham, as the Bulldogs could then make the 31-year-old's retention a priority.

But, as the Bulldogs are not alone in needing to clear their shelves, the Warriors could still take advantage of other club's salary cap worries and pick up other players yet to appear on the open market.

The Warriors are not putting all their eggs in one basket and are actively trying to recruit players already available, with around 100 players across the completion still unsigned beyond this season.

The club is continuing discussions to entice Kiwis captain and Brisbane front-rower Adam Blair across the Tasman, and are remaining tight-lipped about other options up their sleeve.