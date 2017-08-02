Italian bodybuilder Giuseppe Ippolito is closing in on a dubious world record - how many steroids can you cram into one body at the same time?

Anti-doping agency NADO Italia has confirmed that Ippolito tested positive for 14 different substances after last month's Italian Federation of Bodybuilding Championships in Rome.

He has been provisionally suspended.

But he still has some ways to go for the record.

Fellow Italian bodybuilder Claudio Stella, who was caught with 20 banned substances in his body after last year's North Italian championships, where 11 contestants tested positive.

Advertisement

Stella's sample contained Anastrozole, Canrenone, Indapamide, Torasemide, b-Boldenone, Boldenone metabolite, Drostanolone, Drostanolone metabolite, Oxandrolone, Oxandrolone metabolites, Trenbolone metabolite, Fluoxymesterone metabolites, Letrozole, Letrozole metabolite, Mesterolone metabolite, Tamoxifen metabolite, Stanozolol metabolites, Sibutramine metabolites, Noretiocholanolone and Norandrosterone.

Italian rugby player David Vasta also tested positive for 11 substances last year, but claimed to have taken them while competing as a bodybuilder.