Floyd Mayweather is so confident ahead of his highly anticipated bout with UFC star Conor McGregor that he's agreed to wear lighter gloves.

Mayweather posted on his Instagram account that he is happy to fight wearing 8 oz gloves, instead of the 10 oz gloves which are usually worn for fights at the 154 lbs weight range.

"Don't believe what you hear in the media. Don't believe what you hear on blog sites. If it's not coming directly from me, then it's not true," Mayweather posted.

"I'm telling McGregor, "Let's fight in 8 oz gloves". McGregor can fight in any brand he prefers or chooses. I'll be wearing 8 oz Grant gloves. Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I'm willing to accommodate. Let's give the boxing and MMA fans what they want to see."

Less padding means more of a chance for McGregor to knock Mayweather to the canvas, the only way pundits believe the UFC star can defeat the boxing great.

According to reports McGregor has been pushing for lighter gloves as UFC fighters wear glove size ranges from 4oz to 6oz.

The lighter gloves won't be anything new to Mayweather with 46 of his 49 victories having come while wearing 8oz gloves.