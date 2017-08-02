All Black World Cup winner Brad Thorn has been named as the coach of Queensland Country in Australia's National Rugby Championship.

The 59-test All Blacks and former Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Origin great, was assistant coach with Country last season and coached the Queensland under-20 team to an unbeaten season this year.

Thorn was part of the Reds coaching staff for the Super Rugby season and recently attended a Wallabies training session ahead of their Bledisloe Cup clash against the All Blacks on August 19.