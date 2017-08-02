The ex-girlfriend of NRL star Bryce Cartwright has been found dead in her home in Western Sydney.

Police confirmed the body of a 25-year-old woman, believed to be Brittany Hura, was found at a home in Constitution Hill on Monday night around 6.35pm.

A crime scene was established and police are making inquiries in relation to the death.

Police told news.com.au a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Ms Hura's shock death comes just seven months after she leaked revenge porn of Cartwright, who plays for the Penrith Panthers, and threatened to kill him.

She was charged with stalking and using a carriage service to menace, but charges were dismissed on mental health grounds.

In December it was revealed she posted photos of the footy star naked, with suggestions he "can't pleasure a girl".

The Daily Telegraph reported Cartwright had been in a relationship with Ms Hura for six years when the screenshots of explicit text messages and photos were exposed on social media.

"You think I'm laughing because I'm mentally f***ed up?" She said in a video posted last year.

"I'm not mentally f***ed up, I'm just laughing at you ... you're going to be dead soon.

"In the grave ... six feet under ... you don't even know what's coming at you.

"You can't even pleasure a girl ... all you have to do is throw money at them. Bro you're gone ... chick chick pew."

Tributes for Ms Hura have flooded social media. One friend said: "RIP Brinney Hura."

"Too soon and so young ... rest easy girl."

Her aunt, Lea Kelz Tiepa, also said she would keep people updated on funeral arrangements.

Paul Cramer, the lawyer who represented Ms Hura after the photos of Cartwright were leaked last year, told the Daily Mail: "It's absolutely devastating and shattering ... it's tragic."

Panther's Bryce Cartwright and Brittany Hura broke up last year. Photo / Getty Panther's Bryce Cartwright and Brittany Hura broke up last year. Photo / Getty

"I've known her for quite some time before she was my client, I worked with her in a bar for a few years. My condolences to her family."

A woman who goes by the name of Bronte Cartwright posted a message on social media following the shock death.

"I don't even know what to say, very shocked," she said.

"All my condolences are with Britt's family."

Another friend, Amanda Gafa, also left a tribute on social media.

"RIP Brittany Hura ... I have no words to say I'm in shock right now," she said.

"You were so full of life and laughter, I'll never forget our memories from the last 10 years and all our laughs."

Her friend Jaya Leanne said: "I'm so grateful to have had you in my corner when I needed people the most. You were my staunch supporter and I will never forget the funny, unique woman you were. This is why I will never, ever stay silent, for all the girls who need it most. Rest in love Brittany Hura."

Former Panthers centre Ryan Girdler told Triple M's Summer Grill following the charges last year it was a case of a woman scorned.

"It's a bit of a lesson isn't it for the young guys coming through," he said.

"If you're in the public domain, you're sort of public property in a sense and if you're in a long-term relationship and you think you're possibly never going to break up, you just need to be careful with what you do, because it's news.

"The fact we're talking about it today and it's in the paper means people are interested and you need to be careful with social media and Facebook and what you do in your private time."

There was speculation Ms Hura and Cartwright broke up over another woman.

She posted a photo on social media in December of a tattoo that said "RIP" under a previous tattoo of the name "Bryce".

In November Ms Hura wrote a Facebook post attacking Cartwright.

"You can call me a slag, crazy, psycho, liar or b***h ... but is that honestly fair?" She said.

"It's not just about me ... it's about all females. Men should not be allowed to get away with this."

Police are not treating her death as suspicious.

