Their NRL finals hopes might be gone but Warriors coach Stephen Kearney insists they won't let their standards slip in Saturday's away clash against Newcastle.

Kearney says it's vital to the club's culture that his side performs strongly in their remaining five games and expects nothing less than a committed performance from his players at McDonald Jones Stadium.



"We'll be demanding it," said Kearney. "They (remaining matches) are important from a culture sense. We're absolutely not throwing the towel in. We've got a lot to play for.

"We've got a group of fans that turn up each week and we want to make sure that we're doing our absolute best to uphold a standard that we've set ourselves this year and keep looking to improve that. That's what's important."

The Warriors are coming off four straight defeats but have produced periods of strong defence in their last two losses to North Queensland and Cronulla.

Poor execution has cost them in both games but Kearney believes their fortunes can change if they can sharpen their work on both sides of the ball.

"I know it's hard to see from a ladder perspective and the score line perspective week to week, but I think we've made some real progress in certain areas and the boys don't want to let that slip," he said.

"In the last couple of weeks we've made some really good ground from a defensive perspective.

"We let a couple of easy tries in at the start of the game of last week, so it's making sure that we keep building on top of that, and obviously execution let us down.

"We got enough opportunities down on the Sharks try line, we just didn't capitalise on them so that's really important for us this week.

"They (players) want to keep improving on that and I'm pretty sure if they do that some results will go our way."

The Knights might be struggling at the bottom of the competition ladder but are chasing back-to-back wins for the first time this season following Saturday's upset 21-14 win over St George Illawarra.

Despite Newcastle's lowly status, Kearney insists there will be no complacency from his side as they search for just their second win on Australian soil this season.

"Absolutely not. They're playing pretty good football at the moment. The week before they had a really tight game against the Roosters, so we're not in a position to take anyone lightly.



"Regardless of who we're playing, its making sure that we turn up and we've got a couple of key points that we really want to improve on and that's been our focus."