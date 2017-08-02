Returning old faces, and a sprinkling of new talent, complement the 34-man All Blacks wider training squad that has assembled in Christchurch for a two-day camp ahead of the Rugby Championship.

None of the Crusaders are included, given their presence in Johannesburg preparing for this weekend's Super Rugby final.

But, for now, the squad features four uncapped players - Chiefs prop Atu Moli, Highlanders lock Tom Franklin, Blues loose forward Akira Ioane and, the most notable inclusion, Highlanders utility Richard Buckman.

The absence of the Crusaders' All Blacks forwards opens up several spaces in the pack for the likes of props Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala and Jeffery Toomaga-Allen to make their returns; all having featured in limited capacities previously.

Chiefs lock Dominic Bird is back alongside Franklin, with Patrick Tuipulotu also granted a reprieve after a frustrating season.

The loose forwards feature recent regulars, including Hurricanes lock/flanker Vaea Fifita and Ioane.

Damian McKenzie has, as expected, been recalled as a first five-eighth after Aaron Cruden's departure to France.

But, as it has all year, the midfield offers the main talking points. Charlie Ngatai's return is a feel-good story after his long-running battles with concussion and injury now hopefully behind him.

Likewise Buckman, the Hawke's Bay and Highlanders favourite nicknamed "Barracuda" has been listed as a midfielder but he offers ability to cover outside back roles if needed.

His selection is reward for hard work and consistency over a number of years on both attack and defence.

Nehe Milner-Skudder also makes his return in the stacked outside backs.

All Blacks squad for two-day camp:

Forwards

Hookers: Dane Coles, Nathan Harris

Props: Props: Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Atu Moli, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Locks: Dominic Bird, Tom Franklin, Brodie Retallick and Patrick Tuipulotu.

Loose forwards: Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Akira Ioane, Jerome Kaino, Ardie Savea and Liam Squire

Backs

Halfbacks: Tawera Kerr-Barlow, TJ Perenara and Aaron Smith.

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Lima Sopoaga.

Midfielders: Richard Buckman, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Charlie Ngatai, Sonny Bill Williams

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Julian Savea, Ben Smith.