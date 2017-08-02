Kiwi fishing show host Nicky Sinden's monster swordfish catch off the coast in Northland earlier in the year has been confirmed as a world record haul.

The host of TV show Ados Addicted to Fishing hooked the 361kg, 4.2m-long broadbill at a secret location off northern New Zealand in March and had the world record verified earlier this week.

"I confirm that Nicky Sinden's swordfish is now the women's 60 kg (130 lb) line class world record," Jack Vitek of the International Game Fish Association told the Herald.

"This is also the heaviest swordfish that the IGFA has ever recorded for a female angler - and the fourth heaviest overall. The IGFA congratulates Nicky on her historical accomplishment," Vitek added.

Operating out of Whangaroa, north of the Bay of Islands, Sinden said the trip, in her new Extreme brand boat, was a "baptism of fire".

"It was on the second drop, it took the bait and we knew automatically that it was a broadbill," she told the Herald in March.

"The fight lasted one hour. Normally it takes a lot longer. I've fought for three and a half hours before for a 199kg.

"For this particular one we didn't realise how big it was until we saw it jump. As its shoulders erupted out of the water I went, 'Wow, it's a monster'. We were just blown away.

Nicky Sinden with her monster catch, a broadbill swordfish. Photo / Supplied. Nicky Sinden with her monster catch, a broadbill swordfish. Photo / Supplied.

"Getting it back to land was an ordeal. The 750 Game King is quite a big boat but it wouldn't fit."

The four people on board could only manage to get the bill, head and shoulders on the back of the boat, leaving the rest of the fish dragging in the water.

"It was a long, slow journey back ... at full power we could only go 8 knots."

Sinden wouldn't say where the fish was caught, other than that it was "out really deep - 600m-plus ... very far out to sea".

With her catch, she claimed three broadbill swordfish records:

• The women' all-tackle world record.

•The women's 60kg-tackle world record.

• The women's New Zealand record.

Sinden said broadbill swordfish are rare. She has caught six.

Her latest catch, estimated to be about 12 years old, was taken to a taxidermist for mounting.