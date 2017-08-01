By Charlie Bristow

New Zealand's David Howman believes it's time for the fight against doping to be taken to the court room.

After 13 years as head of WADA, Howman is now the chairman of the Athletics Integrity Unit, broadening his crusade against those that taint the sport by cheating.

A number of athletes will receive upgraded World Championship medals at this month's event in London, as dopers placed ahead of them are scratched from the history books.

Howman says an upgrade in silverware is a nice gesture, but more needs to be done.

He's imploring lawyers to look into WADA's code and seek ways of getting compensation for athletes who've been cheated out of medals.

"My personal belief is that at some stage some good lawyers will start looking at ways and means of representing those people and suing those who've taken that glory and money away from them."

While there is a monetary penalty under the World Anti-Doping code, Howman concedes the process would be difficult.

"It's pretty easy when you win the world marathon title and there's a prize of $200,000. That's easy to say well that should go to others who would've deserved it. It's much more difficult when it's an Olympic medal, where there is no immediate financial component added to it, but there are rewards like sponsorship and other things that would trickle down later... It would have to be somebody saying, Athlete A who has tested positive, you've defrauded me out of a possible monetary benefit and so therefore im suing you for fraud."

This unprecedented step is raised as athletics returns to the sight of one of its dirtiest days.

It's thought that London's Olympic Stadium was host to one of the dirtiest track and field programmes in Olympic history.

Five years on from the 2012 Games, the Mail on Sunday claims one in seven track and field finalists had or have since been caught doping.

The women's 1500 metres is now considered one of the dirtiest races of all time, with five of the top nine runners linked with doping bans.

Howman's Athletics Integrity Unit, which was commissioned late last year in response to the corruption within the IAAF and the Russian doping regime, will lead the anti-doping programme for this month's event.

The independent body has already conducted 600 blood samples in the build up to the World Champs and plans to carry out 600 urine sample tests on site.

Howman believes the AIU's programme will be one of the more effective and efficient in history.

"The fact that we can work independently helps in the sharing of information. People trust you when you're in that position, so those sorts of things will lead to better target testing and intelligent testing, in other words not just random testing that makes up numbers, it's of more quality."

The new testing regime has seen just 19 of the near 150 Russian athletes cleared to compete as a neutral in London.

The European country remains barred from major IAAF events, as the fallout of its state sponsored doping regime continues.

Kiwis Eliza McCartney, Tom Walsh, Jacko Gill and Marcus Hall all have Russian's competing in their events.

Despite a thorough screening process, leading to their clearance, Howman says it's impossible to say that they'll be clean.

"That doesn't mean that on the day of the competition, they don't waver and take a shortcut. Human behaviour is unpredictable and sometimes human behaviour at sporting level is persuaded or induced by others who should know better".

However the work done by the Athletics Integrity Unit is already turning heads.

It's understood that the governing bodies of rugby, tennis and cycling are looking into the development of their own independent units that guard the sport from doping, corruption and other forms of cheating.

Howman has welcomed the whispers, saying the bad guys are the same across every sport.

"What they're doing is not just persuading people to dope, they're also doing other things and you learn about it when you're running an anti-doping programme, so it makes sense to have it all under one roof."

Charlie Bristow has travelled to London thanks to Air New Zealand.