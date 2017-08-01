All Blacks Dan Carter and Sonny Bill Williams may have been two of the best rugby players in the world over recent years, but apparently they are also among the coolest.
Rugby website ruck.co.uk has cast its proverbial eye over the current crop of players, looking for "style, grace or just plain old badassery".
Sometimes those qualities are mutually exclusive of great playing skills, when performers are perhaps just a little too concerned about how they look to risk a hair out of place in a crunching tackle.
We'll let you decide about this line-up of pretty boys ...
10 Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)
9 Liam Williams (Wales/Lions)
8 Chris Robshaw (England)
7 Danny Cipriani (England)
6 Maxime Mermoz (France)
5 Dan Carter (New Zealand)
4 David Pocock (Australia)
3 Quade Cooper (Australia)
2 Sonny Bill Williams (New Zealand)
1 Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins (Australia)