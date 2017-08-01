All Blacks Dan Carter and Sonny Bill Williams may have been two of the best rugby players in the world over recent years, but apparently they are also among the coolest.

Rugby website ruck.co.uk has cast its proverbial eye over the current crop of players, looking for "style, grace or just plain old badassery".

Sometimes those qualities are mutually exclusive of great playing skills, when performers are perhaps just a little too concerned about how they look to risk a hair out of place in a crunching tackle.

We'll let you decide about this line-up of pretty boys ...

10 Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

Looking forward to my new partnership with @twsteelsa #noexcusetobelateanymore

A post shared by Eben Etzebeth (@ebenetzebeth4) on

9 Liam Williams (Wales/Lions)

8 Chris Robshaw (England)

Wimbledon 🏉⚽️🎾

A post shared by Chris Robshaw (@chrisrobshawrugby) on

7 Danny Cipriani (England)

🥊✨

A post shared by Daniel Cipriani (@dannycipriani87) on

6 Maxime Mermoz (France)

5 Dan Carter (New Zealand)

Lots of good memories down pitch side. Let's go @allblacks

A post shared by Dan Carter (@dancarter_) on

4 David Pocock (Australia)

If you’ve ever thought for a moment about the importance of protecting rhino from extinction Dave Cooper is a man you should tip your cap to. He has spent his professional career working to protect the species as a vet based in South Africa’s Kwa-Zulu Natal province. I had the privilege of spending a week learning from Dave at Malilangwe in Zimbabwe. In the quest to save rhino there are untold human casualties. One of the things I most admire about Dave has been his willingness to speak openly about the way his work has affected him – having to witness the regular physical devastation and death visited on an animal you have spent your life trying to protect and often in circumstances that risk your personal safety is no small thing. http://www.farmersweekly.co.za/animals/game-and-wildlife/dr-dave-cooper-frontline-rhino-poaching/ #dpfb #tweet #rhino

A post shared by David Pocock (@davidpocock) on

3 Quade Cooper (Australia)

Smiling on the inside.. UBUD UGUD.. #Ubud #Bali #sariorganik

A post shared by Quade Cooper (@quadecooper) on

2 Sonny Bill Williams (New Zealand)

Off to the prom with my mate ❤️

A post shared by Sonny Bill Williams (@sonnybillwilliams) on

1 Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins (Australia)

Dinner's on me boys. #gopro @backtobasicsadventures

A post shared by Honey Badger (@nickbadger) on