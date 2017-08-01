All Blacks Dan Carter and Sonny Bill Williams may have been two of the best rugby players in the world over recent years, but apparently they are also among the coolest.

Rugby website ruck.co.uk has cast its proverbial eye over the current crop of players, looking for "style, grace or just plain old badassery".

Sometimes those qualities are mutually exclusive of great playing skills, when performers are perhaps just a little too concerned about how they look to risk a hair out of place in a crunching tackle.

We'll let you decide about this line-up of pretty boys ...

10 Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)



Looking forward to my new partnership with @twsteelsa #noexcusetobelateanymore A post shared by Eben Etzebeth (@ebenetzebeth4) on May 10, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

9 Liam Williams (Wales/Lions)

Brilliant evening @stradeyparkhotel for @scarlets_rugby end of season dinner with the better half @sophie_harries 😍👫👔👗 A post shared by sanjaywills (@sanjaywills) on May 14, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

8 Chris Robshaw (England)

Wimbledon 🏉⚽️🎾 A post shared by Chris Robshaw (@chrisrobshawrugby) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

7 Danny Cipriani (England)

🥊✨ A post shared by Daniel Cipriani (@dannycipriani87) on Jun 23, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

6 Maxime Mermoz (France)

Un endroit charmant au bord du Tyne

Arrivé il y a un mois maintenant, je découvre peu à peu cette charmante ville. pic.twitter.com/8IZ9mp157D — Maxime Mermoz (@MaximeMermoz1) July 31, 2017

5 Dan Carter (New Zealand)

Lots of good memories down pitch side. Let's go @allblacks A post shared by Dan Carter (@dancarter_) on Jul 1, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

4 David Pocock (Australia)

3 Quade Cooper (Australia)

Smiling on the inside.. UBUD UGUD.. #Ubud #Bali #sariorganik A post shared by Quade Cooper (@quadecooper) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

2 Sonny Bill Williams (New Zealand)

Off to the prom with my mate ❤️ A post shared by Sonny Bill Williams (@sonnybillwilliams) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

1 Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins (Australia)