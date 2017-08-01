Brian McKeagg enjoys a good strike rate on his home track and further success could be in store for his stable today.

The Tauranga trainer will be represented by the in-form mare Brookbars, who will bid for consecutive wins when she lines up in the Capital Tractors 2100.

The four-year-old gained an overdue maiden victory at Matamata last week and her progress since has convinced McKeagg to strike while the iron is hot. Champion apprentice Sam Weatherley has been booked for the ride.

"She should have won before then and I expected her to a few times, but it didn't work out," he said. "I think she can make the next step. I don't normally back them up a week later, but it's her home track and she's just thrived."

McKeagg, who has won 16 races at Tauranga, contents himself with a smallish team and sent out a career best nine winners in the 2016-17 season. Three of those came from the Per Incanto five-year-old Cantare.

"There was a slight fracture on one of the smaller knee bones so that's been tidied up and he'll be back in work in another month."

- NZ Racing Desk