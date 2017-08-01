The America's Cup syndicates could based near the home of the Auld Mug at the New Zealand Yacht Squadron at Westhaven Marina under a plan presented to Auckland councillors.

Stop Stealing Our Harbour and Urban Auckland pressed for extending Westhaven Marina and came out in opposition to extending Halsey Wharf north of the Viaduct Harbour, saying it lacked vision and required a big reclamation.

Following the presentation to Auckland Council's planning committee, Mayor Phil Goff asked officials to look at all the proposals to find an option that left the best legacy for the city.

Goff, who supported Stop Stealing Our Harbour and Urban Auckland's campaign last year to oppose wharf extensions into the Waitemata Harbour for port use, could not be reached for comment last night about the Halsey Wharf option.

Planning committee chairman Chris Darby said the space beyond the existing Halsey St Wharf represented a "water park", saying people have come to treat the water space of the Waitemata Harbour like never before.

Darby said Auckland needs to follow the inventive and innovative example of Team Zealand and get up on its foils when it comes to planning for the America's Cup.

"We need to undertake a robust location analysis of the spatial needs of the teams in a manner that reflects the approach of Team New Zealand.

"There is just one defence guaranteed and we could be building infrastructure that is not going to serve us well in the future," Darby said.

He expected councillors to receive a high-level overview of the America's Cup at a closed-door workshop on waterfront issues next Monday.

Julie Stout, a spokeswoman for Urban Auckland - a group of architects and urban designers - said extending Westhaven Drive was part of the yachting fraternity and a natural home for the syndicates.

"It strikes us as a win, win situation," she said.

The two lobby groups have also produced an alternative plan to spread the syndicates across three sites at Wynyard Quarter.

"Many are talking about the America's Cup as an opportunity to leave a significant legacy. There is no need to further encroach on the harbour," said the presentation to councillors.

Before Team New Zealand won the Auld Mug off Oracle in Bermuda, the Herald reported that secret planning was underway to dust off plans for the Halsey Wharf extensions, which had been mooted to provide a sheltered basin for superyachts at a cost of about $90 million.

Team New Zealand chief operating officer Kevin Shoebridge said it was too early to comment on anything to do with the event in Auckland.

"I'm sure there are a whole lot of people out there having discussions and thinking about the future but we are not there yet. It would be wrong for me to say anything right now," he said.

Shoebridge said Team New Zealand had still to meet with the challenger of record, Luna Rossa, and decide on dates for the event.

Team New Zealand, he said, would like to be involved in discussions with the Government and Auckland Council about planning for the event.

Speaking on TVNZ's Q & A programme on Sunday, Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges said the Government was more interested in the infrastructure components of the America's Cup than sponsorship of Team New Zealand.