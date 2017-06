Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Team New Zealand was handed the opening semifinal race after a devastating break aboard Team BAR.

Newstalk ZB's Tony Veitch and NZME's resident sailing professor Mark Orams discuss Team BAR's break in detail and Team New Zealand's 2-0 lead.

- NZ Herald