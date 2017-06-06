Live: Louis Vuitton America's Cup semifinals - Team New Zealand race BAR in semifinals

By in Bermuda

Join our live updates of the opening two races of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup semifinals in Bermuda.

There has been drama early on with Team BAR suffering a breakage during leg three of the opening race against Team New Zealand.

Ben Ainslie's crew had to pull out of the race and won't be back out on the water today meaning Emirates Team New Zealand finish the day with a 2-0 lead.

In the opening race of the other semifinal, Dean Barker's Team Japan looked strong in race one to take a 1-0 lead.

- NZ Herald