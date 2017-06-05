NRL: Struggling Warriors like beaten dogs

The Warriors are the beaten dogs of the NRL and changing their self-belief remains a long-term goal.

The struggling Auckland-based side has the ability to turn their season around but a lack of self-esteem means breaking old habits is like, well, teaching an old dog new tricks.

Coach Stephen Kearney knew when he arrived at the club late last year that he faced a big task in changing the player's attitudes and instilling a winning mentality in his side.

Having inherited a team that had fallen short spectacularly to miss the finals in each of the last five seasons, he has his work cut out for him.

Five years of mediocre results and harsh assessments from media and ridicule from outraged fans means both the team and individual players are short on confidence.

Like a chronically mistreated dog, the Warriors have been kicked around for so long, they now appear insecure and fearful of their next defeat and the tirade of criticism that inevitably follows.

The players can put on a brave face and apply themselves well at different stages in games and even register back-to-back wins.

But it only takes one or two errors or opposition tries or stinging defeats before the cracks in their brittle self-belief begin to show.

We continually hear how the players are paying no attention to 'outside noise' and focused only on their preparation for the next game.

But outside opinions invariably get through whether they admit it or not and it continues to distract and undermine the side.

Continued below.

Related Content NRL: Warriors coach Stephen Kearney faces tough calls in wake of Eels defeat League: New Zealand Warriors' NRL finals hopes on the brink Warriors' Shaun Johnson under the NRL microscope

Hardening their resolve and strengthening their self-belief is Kearney's biggest work-on.

The search and insistence on quick fixes has been a big part of the club's problems and a major reason why the side continues to wrestle with the same old problems.

Consistency is Kearney's mantra and that is what the club has lacked since the heady days of their 2011 grand final appearance.

Five coaches in seven years is not a recipe for success.

Only Andrew McFadden had more than two full seasons to try and mold the squad to his liking and implement the plans he wanted. He may have fallen short but to what degree had the players he inherited already been affected and damaged by two tumultuous years under Brian McLennan and Matt Elliott?

Kearney is now faced with the same issue and trying to get a gauge on what players he can help develop and which ones don't fit into his long-term plans.

With the team struggling down in 13th spot, with just five wins after 13 rounds, his position is already coming under question from some quarters.

Please. The last thing the club needs is more turmoil.

Thankfully there appears an understanding among the club's upper management that persistence and patience is required for Kearney to cut out the deadwood and embed some positive changes.

Warriors fans want a quick fix but it will take another season at least for this side to turn the corner and begin to come close to realising their potential.

- NZ Herald