Sailing: Aggressive tactics expected in America's Cup

Expect to see the pre-start aggression from the helmsman ramp up as America's Cup racing hits the knock-out stages this week.

That's the tip from regatta director Iain Murray, who, from the vantage point of the race committee boat, has seen clear strategies begin to develop in the pre-start exchanges.

With the races just 18-20 minutes long, and speed differentials between the boats relatively minor in certain conditions, getting off to a strong start is seen as a critical factor in success. Murray said as the crews' confidence in their boat handling and understanding of how close they can push the boats grows as the regatta wears on, we will likely see more close-quarter action in the pre-starts.

"What you saw [in the latter stages of the qualifiers] is a growing importance on the start and the tactics at the start as these teams get more comfortable. They're obviously working hard on the starts to get that advantage of trying to stop the other boat and get the first peel away and a 10-15 second advantage," he said.

"It's a growing area of concentration for the teams to try and get that advantage off the start that's going to translate into more aggressive starting manoeuvres in this do or die situation over the next week."

Murray said judging from the lines of questioning that are arising during the morning umpires briefing, which is attended by representatives from all the teams, it is clear the afterguards are spending a lot of time studying tactics and thinking of ways to outwit their opponents.

The starts are one of the key areas Emirates Team New Zealand will be targeting for improvement after the qualifying stage, with helmsman Peter Burling still new to match racing. The Kiwi team have looked vulnerable at times in the startbox. They have done well on the straight forward time and distance starts, but their efforts to engage have not tended to end well for them.

They have their work cut out for them in the challenger semifinals against the wily Ben Ainslie, who won eight of the 10 starts during qualifiers.

Continued below.

Related Content 11 things you need to know about sailing genius Ben Ainslie, the man who could sink TNZ America's Cup: Fickle winds play into Sir Ben Ainslie's hands in Team NZ match-up America's Cup: Team NZ must wait to take on Sir Ben Ainslie in challenger playoffs

Ainslie told the Herald he rates Burling as a top competitor, but believes his team can make life uncomfortable for the young Kiwi.

"I think their starts have been pretty good from what I've seen, especially given that [Burling's] background isn't really in match racing, more in Olympic high performance sailing," said Ainslie.

"Our starts have been very strong. If we can put a bit of pressure on and really put the heat on Team New Zealand then we will try and do that."

But part of Team NZ's thinking in opting to take on BAR could have been for the very reason that Ainslie is so strong in the pre-starts.

Yachting commentator Peter Lester believes Team NZ have the potential to learn a great deal in an extended series against the aggressive Ainslie, which will only hold them in good stead if they advance to the Cup match, where they can expect the same treatment from Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill.

- NZ Herald