Boxing: Parker, Higgins reportedly eyeing Hughie Fury in September

Joseph Parker's camp is apparently discussing a defence of his WBO heavyweight title against Hughie Fury in Britain.



Fury pulled out of a scheduled May showdown against Parker in Auckland, citing injury, but remains the mandatory WBO challenger. Aucklander Parker was disappointing in beating Romanian Razvan Cojanu, Fury's late replacement.



But TVNZ is reporting that if the Fury fight took place, it would be a September date in Britain. If contracts are not nailed down within a few days, the fight will go to a purse bid.

Another British fighter Tony Bellew is also in the picture.



Parker will remain under the guidance of promoter David Higgins - the Duco partnership of Higgins and Dean Lonergan have decided to go their separate ways - according to the report.