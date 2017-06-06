In The Lions' Den: 'My first powhiri completely blew my mind'

By Heath Moore

Herald reporter Heath Moore is spending five weeks in a campervan following the fans following the Lions tour. This is his latest report.

There's no better sight in New Zealand than looking over the fields of Waitangi on a sunny day and soaking in the picturesque scenery that is the Bay of Islands.

You just knew you were in for a magical day when you found yourself locked into the convoy of Lions' campervans driving over the hill and into the treaty grounds.

For the majority of the Red Army it was their first time witnessing a powhiri, let alone any Māori cultural event.

As men with mokos and bare bottoms let out war cries, tourists didn't know whether to smile, take photos, be fearful or cheer.

From the sound of conch shells being blown and a 400-strong crew of Māori making up the welcoming party, there were stunning memories created.

"Spine-tingling" was just one of the words a Lions fan used to describe the occasion at Waitangi.

"This was my first ever powhiri. I didn't know what to expect but it completely blew my mind. The adrenalin is still pumping. It was truly incredible."

As the warriors exited, the Red Army let out a round of applause for a good minute, many tipping their caps at what they had just witnessed. The travelling fans reminded Kiwis just how special Māori culture is.

Whether Māori or Pakeha, locals brimmed with pride showing off what makes New Zealand the greatest place on earth.

Fans raced to get their photos taken with the Māori warriors, eager to get up close and personal before the Lions' emerged from Te Tii Marae to mix with and mingle with their loyal supporters.

It was a day that made Kiwis feel proud and Brits want to move here. One man asked me what house prices were like up north. I didn't suggest Auckland.

Given the horror that unfolded in London at the weekend, the powhiri was a pleasent reminder of how lucky we are to live in New Zealand, a sentiment echoed by the travelling fans.

Rugby might be the theme for the tour but already fans have placed it as the best experience they'll have on their trip.

Lions' captain Sam Warburton summed it up best: "Off the rugby field, that was probably one of the best experiences I've had.



"You enjoy those moments - I've done a few of them over the years, but that was more special than the others."

• Heath Moore travelled in a campervan provided by Maui, who had no control over editorial coverage.

