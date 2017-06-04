Rugby: British and Irish Lions to dedicate NZ tour to those affected by London terror attacks

By Patrick McKendry, in Waitangi

The touring British and Irish Lions have spoken of their shock at the unfolding events in London this morning, with captain Sam Warburton saying the team will dedicate their remaining nine matches to those affected.

Warburton, who played in his team's 13-7 victory over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei last night, plus tour manager John Spencer, who toured New Zealand as a player back in 1971, extended their condolences to the people killed and injured at London Bridge and surrounding central city area.

The unfolding events back home struck a jarring note on a stunning morning at the Waitangi Treaty grounds, where the tour party of 41 players plus management, were welcomed officially to New Zealand after they arrived in the country last Wednesday.

Afterwards Warburton and Spencer were keen to address the incidents on the other side of the world.

"In future performances and wins, we'll dedicate to those who have been involved and I guess we can play a small part in trying to cheer a majority of the nation up by trying to be successful over here," Warburton said. "We'll commit our performances and all our efforts to those involved recently in London.

Spencer said: "We've only just heard about the tragedies in London. We don't know any detail yet, we just heard about it coming out of the meeting house here. But the boys are very shocked, some of them don't even know about it yet. But can I just please express our sympathies with those who have been injured back home. This is a dreadful tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are certainly with those who have been injured - and their families.

"We're four nations but we're one jersey, one team, and we'll all stand united here about the sentiments in London."

- NZ Herald