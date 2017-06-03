Bryn Gatland - I'll remember Lions game for rest of my life

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The scrutiny on 22-year-old Bryn Gatland before this match against his dad's British and Irish Lions team was relentless, and so, as it turned out, was the young man's performance in Whangarei.

It was one of bravery, skill and inventiveness, and Gatland the younger emerged from the 13-7 defeat with his reputation very much enhanced. Make no mistake - he caused the Lions problems at Toll Stadium last night.

Significantly, he could yet be called into the Blues squad to play the Lions again at Eden Park on Wednesday - it's injury dependent and he should find out today. If he does get to achieve a rare double you get the feeling he would relish it turning his attention to supporting father Warren's team for the rest of the tour.

Forget Jonny Sexton and Owen Farrell, Bryn Gatland was the best No10 on the pitch for his kicking game, defence and sheer bloody-mindedness.

The man couldn't get a Super Rugby contract and who has been in and out of the Crusaders and Blues squads as injury cover should be proud of his performance. His dad certainly was.

"It was special, really. I thought he played pretty well. He caused us a few problems, particularly with his kicking game," Warren Gatland said. "They came with some innovation... and that definitely put us under some pressure in that first half. I just had a quick chat to him and he said defensively we came a lot harder in the second half... he said he found that difficult.

"It was a special day for us as a family. It wasn't the best win for us but it was a win-win. We won the game and I thought he played pretty well."

NZ Provincial Barbarians coach Clayton McMillan, as measured a mean as you are likely to meet, couldn't believe the composure of young Bryn during the build-up to this match.

"It's really hard to know what his life has been like for the last month, really, never mind the last week," McMillan said. "Obviously there's a lot of romanticism around his selection in this team. He's just handled it like an utter professional."

Continued below.

Related Content British and Irish Lions arrive at Waitangi Treaty Grounds Gregor Paul: What chance do Lions have after that? Video Lions narrowly avoid embarrassing loss to NZ Barbarians

As for the man himself, one of the smallest on the field but who bounced around wrestling with blokes of the size of loosehead prop Joe Marler and lived to laugh about it afterwards, he will treasure the evening for the rest of his life.

"The first five minutes set the tone for the game," Bryn said. "It was really important that we started well and we managed to get the ball back and get down there and get a few early penalties. Once that happened we thought 'we are in this' and had a chance of actually winning the game if we could play 80 minutes. Obviously we didn't get the result we dreamed of but we can't fault the effort of the boys."

Of his determination to knock the far bigger Lions players over, he said: "The worst thing you can do is take a backward step. I was bringing the line speed and getting up as much as I could. The whole team was doing it. That was the mindset - to get in their faces and really put pressure on.

"People talked about there being 23 million people watching from all over the world. Before the game you think about things like that but once the whistle went all those thoughts went out the window... I forgot who I was playing against, really. I was trying to win a game with all those boys who are just as competitive as I am."

Asked what proud dad Warren said afterwards, Bryn said: "He said 'well done, you boys played really well' and he was really proud of what I did."

Bryn added: "That was one of the best games I've been in and I'll remember it for the rest of my life."

- NZ Herald