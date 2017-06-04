5:33am Sun 4 June
Live updates: Louis Vuitton America's Cup qualifiers - day 8

Emirates Team New Zealand. Photo / Photosport
America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA will take a bonus point from the challenger series into their title defence, after beating Team NZ off Bermuda today.

In their final head-to-head match-up of the qualifying round, the Kiwis were forced into an error at the start that cost them a two boat-length penalty early and then committed an unforced error, straying outside the race zone while trying to make up ground down the fifth leg.

That cost them another penalty and, effectively, the race.

Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill was telling in making the point immediately after the race: "We're now two from two against the Kiwis."

- NZ Herald

