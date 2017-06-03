Live updates: British and Irish Lions v New Zealand Provincial Barbarians

By Niall Anderson

Follow live updates as the Lions kick off their tour against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians at Toll Stadium in Whangarei.

The weather in Whangarei has been atrocious for the past few days, with heavy rainfall. However, it has failed to put off fans, with the game being sold out and 20,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

Taking on the Lions is a Barbarians side, of whom many only play rugby part-time. The 23-man Barbarians squad has 103 Super Rugby caps between them - more than half of those belong to Waikato stalwart Dwayne Sweeney (68).

- NZ Herald